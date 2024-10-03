Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Super Plush Quilted Slippers Are Cushy Chrome Comfort

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
It's cozy season, and Nike def got the memo. The proof? A super cool-looking mule, duh.

Nike's Burrow SE clog is a plushy amalgamation of everything you need for ski après festivities.

Equipped with a fleece-like lining for warmth and a quilt-like upper, this slip-on shoe is cold-weather-approved.

And that super sick metallic colorway? Well, that's just the chrome-colored cherry on top.

But don't let its plush exterior fool you.

The Burrow SE mule also has a grippy outsole, so you can save all your slipping and sliding for the slopes.

True Nike stans will recall the OG Nike Burrow SE slipper that walked so the Burrow SE could run.

The Burrow SE is plush like its predecessor but offers way more in terms of style thanks to its puffy upper that resembles something from the Swoosh's plush coat collection.

It's not just a regular slipper — it's a cool slipper.

Now, if chrome colorways aren't your thing (I can't relate), the Nike Burrow SE is also available in a minimalist all-black colorway and both iterations retail for $60 on Nike's website.

The Swoosh is obviously known for churning out top-notch sneakers, but when it comes to cozy gear, Nike definitely gets down as we saw with the release of Nike's the fluff-tastic Calm Mule.

That was some serious, cozy business.

Of course, the Burrow SE is not as fluffy as the Calm Mule, but it's certainly still up there in terms of cozy vibes.

Honestly, after a long summer of flat AF sneakers and extra laced dad shoes, seeing comfort-forward shoes get their shine is fun to watch.

From Carhartt WIP's puffer clog to UGG's Tasman Slipper, Nike's Burrow SE slipper is in sublime cozy company.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
