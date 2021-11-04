Nigo & Virgil's Louis Vuitton Sneakers Come With Big Statement Energy

Brand: Nigo x Louis Vuitton

Model: LV Trainer

Release Date: Available now

Price: £920 (approx. $1250)

Buy: Online at Louis Vuitton

Editor's Notes:It almost goes without saying that anything Virgil Abloh designs is going to be a statement piece. That much has been true from as early as Pyrex Vision, when making a statement meant plastering an oversized spell out across the front of a pair of Champion shorts, before developing into DIY-aesthetics and hand-scribed verbiage on Nike sneakers.

With Louis Vuitton's vast menswear archive and an encyclopedia of reference in the palm of hands, Virgil has the ultimate Artscape to go big and bold every time.

For the LV² collection, Abloh isn't alone. Joined by streetwear legend Nigo, the pair have combined their minds to deliver a sneaker collection that is everything but subtle.

As the adage goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," or in this case, "if it ain't broke, add patches to it." That's the design direction of the LV² take on the cult LV Trainer.

The sneaker lineup takes the classic LV Trainer and decks it out with a healthy dose of monogram before applying some undeniably Nigo patches across the upper. Online, the sneaker appears in three colorways; black, white, and navy, while a two-piece of Oberkampf Ankle Boots appears in black and brown.

Both the sneakers and boots round off the second collaboration between Nigo and Louis Vuitton, which encompasses ready-to-Wear, leather goods, and accessories.

