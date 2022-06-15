A Fresh Set of Nike Air Force 1s? Prrrr

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low "Nail Art"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: There are plenty of artist communities out there deserving of some love, perhaps too many for all to take their time in the spotlight in a meaningful way, where themed sneakers are concerned, anyway.

Typically, it's the work of sneaker customizers and designers to really showcase a theme or reference with celebratory or appreciative energy, except for dialed-in, focused collaboration. General releases, on the other hand, don't tend to stray from the line of ambiguity too often.

Well, this upcoming release which takes the ever-iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low as its canvas, is an exception as it takes pride in celebrating a growing, very vocal artistic community that's home to an extremely talented roster of creatives – nail art.

Thanks to social media platforms, specifically the always-on rapid-fire content that you'll find on TikTok, nail artists have been flexing their skills and showcasing just how far creative boundaries can be pushed when creating nail art. Now, extravagant styles and Louvre-worthy creations aren't reserved for celebrities; anyone can get their hands on an attention-demanding set.

So, what does the Swoosh have to offer? For this specially designed Air Force 1, the medial and lateral Swoosh branding takes on a gel-like finish decorated in blue and white to take on the appearance of clouds; while perfectly complimenting the blocking scheme applied to the shoe's leather portions. The same treatment finds its way to the lace tag, drawing attention to a cute little Swoosh charm that hands at the laces.

The final shoutout to all of the nail techs out there? A graphic print detailing a hand with a fresh set sat on the sneaker's insoles. If you ask me, this is the perfect pair of kicks for keeping secrets in...

