Nike's Tastefully Textured Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a No-Notes Situation
Only the Nike Air Force 1 Low can make ghosting a good thing. This may sound wild right now, but stick with me while I explain.
There's a new Nike Air Force 1 Low in town, and the latest pair comes dressed up in scrumptious hairy suede and textured leather details. Moreover, Nike has doused the texturally pleasing sneaker in off-white shades known as "Phantom" and "Light Bone."
See, I told you ghosting looks good on the "Phantom" Nike Forces. Then again, the beloved model can really do no wrong in my eyes.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low has really withstood the test of time, going from a star on the basketball courts to the style icon in the fashion game. In between, Nike has served up everything from crisp all-white classics to luxury-ified grails by Virgil Abloh to VUU Panther-proud steppers. Even the recent khaki-toned renditions — as the kids might say — hit different. This is a good thing, by the way.
Of course, a little texture or two always takes iconic sneakers from good to great, and these shaggy-haired Forces are proof.
For those in the market for fuzzy Forces, Nike's Air Force 1 Low "Phantom" is now up for grabs at Premier. Fans can also expect to catch the shoes at Nike and other retailers very soon.