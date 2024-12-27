Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Tastefully Textured Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a No-Notes Situation

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Only the Nike Air Force 1 Low can make ghosting a good thing. This may sound wild right now, but stick with me while I explain.

There's a new Nike Air Force 1 Low in town, and the latest pair comes dressed up in scrumptious hairy suede and textured leather details. Moreover, Nike has doused the texturally pleasing sneaker in off-white shades known as "Phantom" and "Light Bone."

See, I told you ghosting looks good on the "Phantom" Nike Forces. Then again, the beloved model can really do no wrong in my eyes.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has really withstood the test of time, going from a star on the basketball courts to the style icon in the fashion game. In between, Nike has served up everything from crisp all-white classics to luxury-ified grails by Virgil Abloh to VUU Panther-proud steppers. Even the recent khaki-toned renditions — as the kids might say — hit different. This is a good thing, by the way.

Of course, a little texture or two always takes iconic sneakers from good to great, and these shaggy-haired Forces are proof.

For those in the market for fuzzy Forces, Nike's Air Force 1 Low "Phantom" is now up for grabs at Premier. Fans can also expect to catch the shoes at Nike and other retailers very soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
