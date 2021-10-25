Liverpool Scores Another Goal With the Nike Air Huarache

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Haurache "Liverpool"

Release Date: 2021

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Last night saw Manchester United fans left with a bitter taste in their mouths as Liverpool delivered a stinging 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford Staduim. A loss at home is bad enough, but a battering to that degree is heartbreaking – just ask Headie One.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The celebrations look to continue as Liverpool edges towards the top of the league, and Nike joins them in chanting, "You'll never walk alone."

Last year Liverpool F.C. made headlines when it was announced they'd be leaving New Balance after five years and entering into a new partnership with sportswear giant Nike. Though the new kit deal was worth less than the deal with NB – £45M vs £30M – it also came with a star-studded promotional campaign led with LeBron, Serena Williams, and Drake.

As LFC looks to be on top of the world – clearly immune to the supposed "Drake Curse" – one of the first sneakers to release under the new Nike deal has surfaced.

Taking the classic Air Huarache as its canvas, the celebratory pair features the team's red and white coloring in the form of a chequered pattern at the midfoot, tongue, and heel. What makes these a true ode to LFC is the removable heel tag that bears "YNWA," an abbreviation of the team's anthem "You'll never walk alone."

Whether or not these will be part of a larger collection dedicated to Liverpool F.C. or encompassing more Champions League teams is yet to be seen.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.