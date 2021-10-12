Whatever the Weather, Nike's Air Max 90 is Ready

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 90 Surplus "Wolf Grey" and Terrascape "Lime Ice"

Release Date: October 11, October 28

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Thirty-one years. Three decades. That's how long Nike's Air Max 90 has been around the block.

In those thirty-one years, the silhouette has been a front-running silhouette of countercultural movements, having a particular impact and adoration in the UK throughout the 90s and early 2000s.

When you close your eyes and think of a traditionally shaped runner, the Air Max 90 will likely come to mind in the same way a Labrador is the standard for dogs. If I'm wrong on both accounts, I'd be surprised.

The ever-presence and cultural significance of the AM90 goes to show that the silhouette was perfect for its era while also being ahead of its time.

Over the years, it has evolved and adapted at a consistent pace and regularly undergoes seasonal updates – similarly to the Air Force 1s transition into a Sneakerboot. This winter, the classic sneaker gets two harder-wearing finishes that are tooled for the toughest of conditions.

First up is the AM90 Surplus, a shape that has appeared within the Nike arsenal before. Military-inspired details such as rubber lugs and tougher overlays make it a strong contender for everyday way.

On the other hand, is the upcoming function-first Terrascape, featuring a canvas and nylon upper. In a dark seasonal mix of black, grey, and green, this finish is a no-brainer when it comes to tackling the fall head-on.

