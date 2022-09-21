Your Inner Artist is Itching for These Air Max 95s

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 95 "Sketch With The Past"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: It's fair to say that Nike is trying to turn its sneaker releases into more of an interactive affair in 2022 – you know, more bang for your buck. Some of the best sneakers that exist out in the wild aren't a result of a big-name collaboration or celebrity endorsement; it's the full experience, from unboxing to handling the pair and ultimately slipping them on.

Although I've rarely (if ever) bought into collaborative silhouettes pieced together by END., I refuse to deny how impact some of them have been. I'm not even talking about cult acclaim or sales figures; I'm talking about the art of sneakers. Take a look at the END. x Saucony Shadow 5000 "Burger" or Grid 8500 "Lobster," and you'll know precisely what I mean.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's got plenty of golden nuggets in its archive too, don't get it twisted. It's the little details within the bigger picture that elevate the experience, whether that's the toothbrush included with the Air Force 1 Low "Anniversary" or the Nike SB Air Jordan 1 "Defiant."

These little, thoughtful treatments are what make this upcoming Air Max 95 so much fun. Typically, the AM95 stayed rooted to street-ready colorways, with its most favored looks being simple color switches of the OG "Neon," but the "Sketch With The Past" iteration steps things up a notch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Coming box fresh with a set of marker pens, Nike invites you to customize the sneaker's iconic sidewall as you please by taking advantage of its white canvas.

Sneakers are meant to be fun, so if the Swoosh is prepared to unleash more pairs with an "interactive" quality, why not?

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.