Nike's Catching a New Tailwind With the Air Max TW

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
Editor's Notes: It's hard to argue against Nike's 90s-early 2000s and 90s-inspired sneaker silhouettes being some of its biggest and best of all time. You need only take a quick glance at which styles have proven to be the most popular and most desirable for consumers and brand collaborators alike over the past few years to see this truth in motion.

Whether it's Martine Rose, Supreme, or Skepta dipping into the Shox wholeheartedly, or 'Preme on the Tailwind, Air Max Plus (TNs), or Air Streak Spectrum Plus, it's clear that we collectively share a love affair with a very specific era of Nike. Rightly so, as I'd go as far as to argue that it's the brand's most iconic.

Well, if you find yourself in agreement, Nike's newcomer might be one for you. Capitalizing on the success of the aforementioned Tailwind, which first touched down in the late 70s before being returned and refined throughout the 90s, the Air Max TW is not only an evolution of a statement style but a marriage of design details from beloved moments from the era.

Built as an ode to the past, the Air Max TW cherry picks, blends, and contorts elements from previous entries in the Nike archive. Although not all references littered across the silhouette (particularly on the upper) are like-for-like, inspiration from the Tailwind IV, Tailwind III, Tailwind 96, and Air Max 270 React ENG can be seen.

Perhaps the most striking detail on this new style is the chevron pattern that stretches across the upper with a grainy texture that is mimicked beneath itself, creating TN-like veins. Speaking of the TN, the sneaker's tongue branding is certainly reminiscent of the Air Max Plus and Zoom series, although the font used is totally unique from both.

For its debut, the sneaker comes decked out in a retro palette of white, blue, and yellow, making for a perfect newcomer for the warmer months.

