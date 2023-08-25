Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Corteiz's Clint 419 Is on a Supreme Ting

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Clint 419, the founder of the hyped streetwear label Corteiz RTW, has been revealed as the surprise face of Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign following its reveal on the New York label’s IG on August 24.

The campaign features the Londoner in a myriad of Supreme garms including velour tracksuits, skeleton print jerseys, and a slew of colorful outerwear that was all initially showcased during the label’s collection reveal earlier this month.

Supreme’s full assortment of T-shirts, hoodies, pants, and outerwear, which was showcased with a teaser led by NBA YoungBoy, arrives alongside a typically extensive accessories collection that includes a dart board, turntables, conga drums and, of course, a Japanese Santuko knife.

The fact Corteiz’s Clint 419, a designer who boasts names like Pharrell and the late Virgil Abloh as admirers, was chosen as the face (and body) of Supreme FW23 is an interesting move and also one that sparked rumors of a potential collaboration in the future in the comments and on Twitter (X).

Still, with nothing more to go on than Clint featuring in a Supreme campaign, that pipe dream will have to be parked, although the pair’s mutual appreciation and approach to streetwear would certainly make it a desirable collaboration.

Over the past few years, Clint’s Corteiz has taken streetwear by storm and, in turn, cultivated himself a cult-like fanbase.

From ultra-exclusive Nike collaborations and street side giveaways in Paris to revoking orders of Corteiz’s Nike Air Max 95 made by resellers and then selling them for retail ($110) with a last-minute London pop-up, Clint 419 has made it clear that he is a man of the people. And now, it appears, he’s a man of Supreme, too.

