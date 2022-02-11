Nike’s Valentine's Day Sneaker Has Us Dunk in Love

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Valentines Day"

Release Date: February 14

Price: TBC

Buy: Presentedby London

Editor's Notes: Nothing quite says "I love you" like a pair of Nike Dunk Lows, apparently.

That's what the Swoosh would have you believe, anyway, as its silhouette has become a staple for the celebration of love. Several iterations of Valentine's Day Dunks have appeared throughout the years, including the wildly popular Nike SB "StrangeLove Skateboards" and 2014's "Valentine's Day" SB.

The latest version of the desirable white, pink, and red makeup was released earlier this year. In true Dunk fashion, the pair matched white leather underlays with contrasting overlays.

For 2022's edition of the lovers' official sneaker, the design direction has been dialled up a notch, bringing in additional elements and stripping away all hints of white from the palette.

In a move that some fans on Twitter have dubbed "Lingerie Dunks," the upcoming pair features a pink lace-inspired fabric detail around the Swoosh.

Both the textured textile underlays and leather overlays come in pink this time around. The overloaded, incredibly bold aesthetic matches a mid-tone with a deep, almost crimson coloring that makes these look pretty sickly when contrasted with previous iterations.

If you're sick of the Dunk fanfare that has dominated 2021, unfortunately, it doesn't look like there are any plans to scale back on releases. At least there are some Dunk Highs to look forwards to, though, if you've had your fair share of low-tops.

