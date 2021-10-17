Sorry, Nike Dunk Lows – It's Time to Get High

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk High "University Red" and "Olive Green"

Release Date: 2021

Price: $110

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: As we wind into the tail-end of the year, I find myself thinking about which brands and silhouettes have dominated the sneaker game month-to-month. There's been plenty of exciting releases in 2021, but the sneakers that have been hard to miss (and easy to take an L on) are definitely New Balance 990s and the Nike Dunk Low.

The Dunk Low has been a dominating force for the Swoosh, especially throughout the summer months. Following the silhouette's big comeback, Nike turned the heat to maximum, with release after release.

Despite recent looks at the upcoming "Aged Navy" Low giving the model a new spark of excitement amongst fans, it looks like Dunk High's time in the spotlight is fast approaching.

High-tops tend to take the lead in the colder months of the year, thanks to the increased support that they offer. They're also a pretty sound alternative to boots. It's no surprise then that Nike is gearing up to go full speed on the taller Dunk iteration.

Both of these upcoming colorways – "University Red" and "Olive Green" – leaked earlier in the year, but it looks like their time is finally coming. Although both sets of official images show the sneakers in GS sizing, official images of adult sizes are expected to follow soon, with both set to hit virtual shelves before the end of the year.

Given the high frequency of Lows we've seen throughout 2021, could the same be incoming for Highs?

