Upcycled Nike Techwear Looks Better Than the Originals

Nike’s sustainability focused Re-Creation program is exactly what it sounds like: the upcycling of unwanted and unused garments with techy deadstock fabrics.

The result? A unique concoction of some of Nike’s most epochal styles in cahoots with Parisian creative studio, Starcrow, who together have reworked some of The Swoosh’s most technical garments from some of its most famous sub-brands (including ACG.)

1 / 5 Starcow Paris

Nike’s Re-Creation initiative, which launched midway through 2022, is essentially the brand’s way of repurposing surplus materials in a way that not only gives unwanted apparel a second life, as well as serving as an opportunity to explore the different possibilities of creations with complete freedom.

This season’s Nike Re-Creation with Starcrow sees the duo design a handful of utilitarian clothing made from entirely recycled and manufactured apparel.

1 / 4 Starcow Paris

Take the three GORE-TEX jackets, for instance, which arrive patched with a myriad of techy materials, or the two chunky fleeces, which too come adorned with a mixture of fabrics.

Then there’s T-shirts and, perhaps the collection’s stand out, a reversible technical skirt, which comes equipped with an embroidered Swoosh at the hem and in a deep olive and orange colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collection — which will be available at the pair’s Parisian pop-up from until December 22 — is an example of how easily unwanted apparel can be repurposed with a little TLC.

And, sure, this isn’t the first time a program like this has been launched by a global brand, but it is at least a step in a more sustainable direction, which can only be positive.