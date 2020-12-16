Where to Buy the New Nike x sacai VaporWaffle Colorways Now

The beautiful monster design of the Nike x sacai VaporWaffle caused waves in both the sneaker world and on the front row when it first dropped in black and white in January. Thankfully for fans of the stacked sneaker, two new colorways arrived on December 17. If you missed out at retail, you can bag both the Nike x sacai VaporWaffle Tour Yellow and Nike x sacai VaporWaffle Villain Red at StockX now.

Adopting the Nike Pegasus as its foundation, the Nike x sacai VaporWaffle gives the iconic 1983 sneaker an unorthodox modern update. Chitose Abe looks to illusory visuals to give the VaporWaffle impact with two overlayed Swooshes to mirror the doubled laces and tongue as though two shoes have merged into one. To round out the concept, the sole unit is made up of two apparently completely different forms, leaving a characteristic empty space where the two-part ways at the heel. This innovative silhouette now sees an update with two varsity-inspired colorways; one makes use of a Tour Yellow and Stadium Green combination while the other features a more subtle Villain Red and Neptune Green.

Although both drops have come and gone now, it’s clear that the sacai x Nike VaporWaffle will be remembered as one of 2020's most memorable sneakers. What’s more, while the black and white duo that released in November emphasized the striking silhouette thanks to their chromatic simplicity, the newer pairing dress the VaporWaffle in punchier colors, lending the project a new angle that will appeal to a different style.

A look at StockX market data shows that the Nike x sacai VaporWaffle Tour Yellow and Nike x sacai VaporWaffle Villain Red have hit 52-week highs of $645 and $900 with an average sale price of $516 and $543 respectively. Be sure to bag your certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

