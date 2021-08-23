Virgil's Latest Product Is a Nod to the Days of Pyrex Vision

It may feel like Off-White™ rose to dominance quickly, and — in part — it did, but Virgil Abloh was paving the way for years in advance. Turn the clock back to 2012, when Virgil launched his first company called Pyrex Vision. Essentially an exercise in branding, the label caused a stir in the streetwear world with its simple and memorable motifs like the PYREX print and Jordan’s '23' insignia.

Another of the fledgling label’s signatures was the collaged inclusion of classical art. Namely, Caravaggio’s The Entombment of Christ. If you need any proof that the writing was on the wall for Off-White™’s imminent cultural explosion, just take a look at the imprint’s latest drop.

A range of black sweats, from crewnecks to hoodies and tees, are detailed with a black & white reproduction of Caravaggio’s Saint Jerome Writing. The artwork is accompanied by classic diagonal stripes and tape-style borders in yellow.

It’s true of any designer that their past acts as a blueprint for their future, though Virgil’s creative trajectory is certainly one of the easiest to trace. Whether this is a quiet nod to those who supported Virgil through the Pyrex Vision days, or simply a return to old inspirations, we’ve no doubt that the Caravaggio pieces will strike a chord with Virgil’s audience.

Shop the Off-White™ Caravaggio pieces below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.