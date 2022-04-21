Off-White™ Eyewear Is Saving Summer

It is a sunny day in London, and just like that, Off-White™ releases its Spring/Summer 2022 eyewear collection. How did they know I was thinking about what drip to invest in?

Featuring plenty of seasonal silhouettes, the collection has a total of 14 styles all crafted from acetate or a combination of acetate and metal, and also features the label's first optical designs.

The optical frames have also been optimized for blocking artificial blue light from our screens, which is especially good if you're spending most of your day in front of a laptop, or spending plenty of time doom scrolling on the daily (I'm guilty).

The eyewear's accompanying campaign was shot backstage at Off-White™'s latest runway show dubbed "Spaceship Earth: an Imaginary Experience," and features Adut Akech and Sang Woo, shot by Lukas Wassman.

In true Off-White™ fashion, the eyewear and collection is of course, genderless, and captures the label's recognizable aesthetic that sits somewhere between avant-garde and timeless.

In the collection, there's also a handful of takes on Off-White™'s signature: the Virgil.

Described as "a true embodiment of the Off-White™ spirit," the shades arrive in six colorways, contrasted by monochrome frames paired with light blue mirror or blue/purple mirrored lenses, paying homage to the late designer and his affinity for great eyewear. A true Virgil Abloh signature.

If you're looking to add a pair to your seasonal rotation, the eyewear range is currently available online at Off-White™.

