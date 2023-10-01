Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

In the "Spy Kids" Shades, Offset Is a Man on a Style Mission

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Offset was amongst the many stars to pull up to Balenciaga's runway show in Paris. The Summer 2024 presentation centered around a theater theme, and the musician's outfit certainly matched the vibes, to say the least.

Along with huge Balenciaga layers, Offset shielded his face with Oakley's famous, futuristic Over The Top glasses. People typically call them the "Spy Kids" shades for their appearance in Spy Kids 3: Game Over.

After landing on Dennis Rodman and Ato Boldon in the past, the next-level sunglasses landed on the face of Vikings player Justin Jefferson last football season, making for a headline-worthy warm-up look.

Now, Offset is taking on style missions in the Spy Kids shades.

The rest of Offset's outfit consisted of Balenciaga pieces straight from the runway, including split-toned jeans, those new Cargo shoes, and a massive puffer jacket (it's 80 degrees in Paris today).

He also accessorized with some shimmering chains, which boasted diamond pendants seemingly honoring each Migos member, including the late Takeoff.

Sadly, Cardi B wasn't in attendance with her husband, as the two have been known to shut down the brand's previous shows with stylish couple 'fits. Then again, the couple brings the fashion wherever they go together, whether Mcdonald's or arguing in the street.

Like his other half, Offset isn't a stranger to bold looks, including exquisite odes to music's greats like Michael Jackson and James Brown.

Offset has also delivered some noteworthy moments in brands like Kapital and Chrome Hearts (and lots of Balenci). Not to mention, he's fresh off his Denim Tears collab, aptly named "Offset Tears."

With his new album inching closer, we suspect more Offset 'fits will come.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is This Our First Look at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Taylor Swift Is Actually Kinda Dressin', for Once
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • offset balenciaga outfit
    In the "Spy Kids" Shades, Offset Is a Man on a Style Mission
    • Style
  • space jam 11 low
    The Space Jam 11s Are Going Low, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • balenciaga cargo sneaker
    Balenciaga's New Sneaker Carries Some Serious Cargo
    • Sneakers
  • balenciaga summer 2024
    For Summer 2024, Balenciaga Gets Personal
    • Style
  • An in-hand photograph of a beige HOKA ONE ONE mule sneaker with a chunky sole and backless design
    Just When You Thought HOKA Slip-Ons Couldn't Get Any Better...
    • Sneakers
  • noma collection 10
    Noma's Paradise Is a Glimpse Into a New Era (Excellent Clothes Included)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023