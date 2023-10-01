In the "Spy Kids" Shades, Offset Is a Man on a Style Mission

Offset was amongst the many stars to pull up to Balenciaga's runway show in Paris. The Summer 2024 presentation centered around a theater theme, and the musician's outfit certainly matched the vibes, to say the least.

Along with huge Balenciaga layers, Offset shielded his face with Oakley's famous, futuristic Over The Top glasses. People typically call them the "Spy Kids" shades for their appearance in Spy Kids 3: Game Over.

After landing on Dennis Rodman and Ato Boldon in the past, the next-level sunglasses landed on the face of Vikings player Justin Jefferson last football season, making for a headline-worthy warm-up look.

Now, Offset is taking on style missions in the Spy Kids shades.

The rest of Offset's outfit consisted of Balenciaga pieces straight from the runway, including split-toned jeans, those new Cargo shoes, and a massive puffer jacket (it's 80 degrees in Paris today).

He also accessorized with some shimmering chains, which boasted diamond pendants seemingly honoring each Migos member, including the late Takeoff.

Sadly, Cardi B wasn't in attendance with her husband, as the two have been known to shut down the brand's previous shows with stylish couple 'fits. Then again, the couple brings the fashion wherever they go together, whether Mcdonald's or arguing in the street.

Like his other half, Offset isn't a stranger to bold looks, including exquisite odes to music's greats like Michael Jackson and James Brown.

Offset has also delivered some noteworthy moments in brands like Kapital and Chrome Hearts (and lots of Balenci). Not to mention, he's fresh off his Denim Tears collab, aptly named "Offset Tears."

With his new album inching closer, we suspect more Offset 'fits will come.