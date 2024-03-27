On Is Dropping The Ultimate Training Shoe

On’s Cloudmonster sneaker has escaped the lab again.

The holey-soled sneaker, first released back in 2022, is one of On’s best-ever silhouettes and has earned itself the reputation of being an exceptional everyday go-to over the past few years, thanks in part to its maximalist CloudTec.

Now, for 2024, On’s Cloudmonster has been given a timely glow-up and returns this year as an evolution of its former-self. Everyone, meet the On Cloudmonster Hyper.

Retaining all the good bits of its Cloudmonster predecessor (like the CloudTec and about 75-percent of its overall appearance), the Cloudmonster Hyper arrives in a duo of colorways with extended coloring scaling up from the midsole.

1 / 6 On

What’s more, the sneaker also brings On’s new Helion HF into the Cloudmonster equation: the brand’s new Pebax hyper foam that’s said to “do the leg-work while you train” thanks to efficient energy return.

Unlike the majority of energy-returning running sneakers nowadays, On’s Cloudmonster Hyper doesn’t house a carbon fiber plate, but is instead billed as “the ultimate training shoe”.

On’s Cloudmonster Hyper, which drops online April 4, has all the hallmarks of a necessary addition to any runner’s footwear rotation. Actually, come to think of it, the Cloudmonster Hyper has all the necessities to be a part of any footwear rotation.