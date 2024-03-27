Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

On Is Dropping The Ultimate Training Shoe

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

On’s Cloudmonster sneaker has escaped the lab again.

The holey-soled sneaker, first released back in 2022, is one of On’s best-ever silhouettes and has earned itself the reputation of being an exceptional everyday go-to over the past few years, thanks in part to its maximalist CloudTec.

Now, for 2024, On’s Cloudmonster has been given a timely glow-up and returns this year as an evolution of its former-self. Everyone, meet the On Cloudmonster Hyper.

Retaining all the good bits of its Cloudmonster predecessor (like the CloudTec and about 75-percent of its overall appearance), the Cloudmonster Hyper arrives in a duo of colorways with extended coloring scaling up from the midsole.

1 / 6
On

What’s more, the sneaker also brings On’s new Helion HF into the Cloudmonster equation: the brand’s new Pebax hyper foam that’s said to “do the leg-work while you train” thanks to efficient energy return.

Unlike the majority of energy-returning running sneakers nowadays, On’s Cloudmonster Hyper doesn’t house a carbon fiber plate, but is instead billed as “the ultimate training shoe”.

On’s Cloudmonster Hyper, which drops online April 4, has all the hallmarks of a necessary addition to any runner’s footwear rotation. Actually, come to think of it, the Cloudmonster Hyper has all the necessities to be a part of any footwear rotation.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • Balenciaga's Wicked New Sneaker Is a Dress Shoe for Runners
    • Sneakers
  • On's Beastly Running Shoe Is Now Even More of a Monster
    • Sneakers
  • Just When You Thought HOKA Slip-Ons Had Peaked...
    • Sneakers
  • Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • Pop Turned Signature adidas Shoes Into Skate Shoes
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Best Designer Sneakers To Shop Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Rihanna's Favorite Artwork Is... Rihanna (& A$AP Rocky)
    • Culture
  • For Summer, Clarks Is Returning to Its Rave Days
    • Sneakers
  • On Is Dropping The Ultimate Training Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Jayson Tatum's Coach Campaign Is Fate (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Luxury's K-Pop Gold Rush Is in Uncharted Territory — Literally
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024