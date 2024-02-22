Sign up to never miss a drop
On's Beastly Running Shoe Is Now Even More of a Monster

in Sneakers

On Running is probably best-known for its sleek easy-on running sneakers but its best shoe is a literal monster. And, with the introduction of On's Cloudmonster 2 sneaker, even more so.

On's Cloudmonster was always its best shot at a crossover sneaker. The shoe's chunky sole unit made the most of On's trypophobic midsole, maximizing its physical impact by lending more heft to the still-sleek and "100% recycled" upper.

If the Cloudmonster couldn't convince you of On's design charms, though, the Cloudmonster might be the ticket.

It may look virtually identical to its forebear but On actually added more beef to the Cloudmonster 2's sole, providing the most CloudTec cushioning of any On running shoe to date ("mega cushioning," according to On).

The shoe's upper is also a bit meatier, with more height to compensate for the thicker sole. This gave the sneaker's designers the space to print "ON RUNNING" on the Cloudmonster 2's upper — an odd choice considering that there are no less than three other On logos between the heel, tongue, and toebox.

Still, I appreciate the chunk of the Cloudmonster 2, now available via On's website for $180.

On's more low-profile shoes run the risk of vanishing into the sea of semi-anonymous performance sneakers designed specifically for jogging or strolling but the Cloudmonster hits in a very HOKA way.

It's weird, it's thick, it's presumably quite comfortable — these are the factors that make HOKA's squishy steppers so appealing.

On

The Cloudmonster 2 may even foretell a newfound era of On stylishness. It's a bit of a long-shot, really — On's current fashion sweet spot is somewhere between dads looking for a comfy slip-on and Roger Federer in Uniqlo — but hardly impossible.

On's original Cloudmonster was charmingly beefy in the way that many great crossover sneakers are, allowing it to work better in a fashion context than any other On sneaker.

On

It's not conventionally "stylish" in the way that, say, a sleek Nike or retro adidas might be. Instead, the Cloudmonster is enjoyably gawkish, begging for avant styling like that of forthcoming collaborator Post Archive Faction. It'll never be conventionally "fashionable" and that's for the best: enough of those shoes already exist.

