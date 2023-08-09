Palace x McDonald's Merch Is Unsurprisingly Self-Aware

No one will be surprised that Palace Skateboards and McDonald's collaborative merch is basically one big in-joke. When you bring together famously irreverent Palace and McDonald's, which operates one of the most self-aware corporate social media pages out there, the results are, well, pretty funny (by design).

Palace and McDonald's have yet to officially unveil their collaborative collection, first teased on August 8, but first looks at the Palace x McDonald's merch leaked on August 9 from McDonald's itself (no Palace McDonald's meal, sadly).

The unexplained imagery showcases a selection of unsurprisingly approachable T-shirts and hoodies printed with co-branding and Palace's signature bullet point copy, direct and to the point.

Interestingly, all of Palace x McDonald's clothes revealed thus far appear to be branded with McDonald's logos at the neck, which is normal for McDonald's collaborative merch — even when partnering with an established streetwear brand like Cactus Plant Flea Market — but the cheekily blunt imagery is pure Palace (again, if it's even real).

Expect more Palace x McDonald's merch to roll out in due time, as the four styles that leaked ahead of the rest are only a taste of the larger collection to come.

In fact, expect much more: McDonald's teaser, which revealed that Palace x McDonald's would launch on August 14, also hinted that the collaboration would be called "As Featured In," and reference media that itself referenced McDonald's.

As for whether that all include a Palace-themed McDonald's meal, well, no.

The Palace collection is dropping as part of the "As Featured In" meal rollout, which focuses on several McDonald's many appearances within TV shows and movies.

We'll have to wait until Palace and McDonald's reveal all the details of their own volition. Presumably, that'll all be coming very soon and it'll be as flashy as any of McDonald's previous big-name collaborative efforts.