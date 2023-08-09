Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Palace x McDonald's Merch Is Unsurprisingly Self-Aware

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 4
McDonalds

No one will be surprised that Palace Skateboards and McDonald's collaborative merch is basically one big in-joke. When you bring together famously irreverent Palace and McDonald's, which operates one of the most self-aware corporate social media pages out there, the results are, well, pretty funny (by design).

Palace and McDonald's have yet to officially unveil their collaborative collection, first teased on August 8, but first looks at the Palace x McDonald's merch leaked on August 9 from McDonald's itself (no Palace McDonald's meal, sadly).

The unexplained imagery showcases a selection of unsurprisingly approachable T-shirts and hoodies printed with co-branding and Palace's signature bullet point copy, direct and to the point.

Interestingly, all of Palace x McDonald's clothes revealed thus far appear to be branded with McDonald's logos at the neck, which is normal for McDonald's collaborative merch — even when partnering with an established streetwear brand like Cactus Plant Flea Market — but the cheekily blunt imagery is pure Palace (again, if it's even real).

Expect more Palace x McDonald's merch to roll out in due time, as the four styles that leaked ahead of the rest are only a taste of the larger collection to come.

In fact, expect much more: McDonald's teaser, which revealed that Palace x McDonald's would launch on August 14, also hinted that the collaboration would be called "As Featured In," and reference media that itself referenced McDonald's.

As for whether that all include a Palace-themed McDonald's meal, well, no.

The Palace collection is dropping as part of the "As Featured In" meal rollout, which focuses on several McDonald's many appearances within TV shows and movies.

We'll have to wait until Palace and McDonald's reveal all the details of their own volition. Presumably, that'll all be coming very soon and it'll be as flashy as any of McDonald's previous big-name collaborative efforts.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Loulou Paris Is The Must-Visit Restaurant for Design Lovers

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a T-shirt For 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Day

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hate Shorts? We've Got Summer Pants For You

    • Style
  • designer tote bags

    Designer Tote Bags to Elevate Your Everyday Accessory Game

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Who'd Complain About an Influx of Ultra-Clean New Balance 550s?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Arc'teryx System_A Returns With Blurry Birds & Shoes (!)

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    nanamica GORE-TEX'd & Minimalist'd the PUMA Clyde

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tired: YEEZY GAP Jacket. Wired: Doublet Balloon Bomber

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Studio Ghibli Turned Its Most Iconic Movies Into Fragrances

    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023