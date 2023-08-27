Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Now Loading: New Palace x Salomon

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

It looks like Palace x Salomon is back at it again, folks.

On August 27, Palace and Salomon quietly confirmed the team-up, sharing a collaborative teaser in their Instagram stories, complete with obscure looks at a dual-branded sneaker.

It's hard to make out the model in the blink-and-gone glimpses, but Palace and Salomon's latest shoe boasts elements similar to popular XT-4 and XT-6 models.

If Palace and Salomon's latest is a merge of both, it wouldn't be the first time Palace cooked up a hybrid collaborative shoe.

In addition to XA-Comp and Speed Cross collabs, Palace and Salomon also delivered a pack of collaborative XT-6s previously. A couple more for Fall 2023 couldn't hurt, right? New year, new collab.

Anywho. In the teaser, Palace and Salomon's forthcoming sneaker appears in two classic colorways: black and white. Complete with co-branding, the shoe is a product of Palace x Salomon, all right.

1 / 2
@palaceskateboards

With the Palace x Salomon teaser fresh on social media, we suspect more details will soon follow in the form of bulleted PSAs, hopefully including better looks at the shoe and a close-by release date.

But right now, Palace is probably still full from of its McDonald's team-up. Let's give them a minute to get situated.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These GORE-TEX Sneakers Are Looking for a Spot in Your Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • gum sole
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • palace salomon
    Now Loading: New Palace x Salomon
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 palomino
    Status Report for the Palomino 1s: Ready for Release
    • Sneakers
  • MFpen's Fall/Winter 2023 collection lookbook
    mfpen FW23: Quiet? Yes. Luxury? Literally
    • Style
  • patta nike air max plus
    Patta, Nike, & FC Barcelona? Oh My!
    • Sneakers
  • drake for all the dogs merch
    Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch
    • Style
  • timberland a cold wall
    A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Is a Thing of Lace-Free Beauty
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023