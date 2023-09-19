Sign up to never miss a drop
Paris Saint-Germain's Third Jordan Kit Will Go Down in History

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez
Paris Saint-Germain

After officially getting GOATed, Paris Saint-Germain team ups with the Jordan Brand or a third collection for the 2023/2024 season. And it's one for the history books.

Ready for this? Paris Saint-Germain's Jordan collection sees the iconic elephant print — historically associated with the Jordan 3 sneaker — grace this season's jerseys for the first time ever.

The latest Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan collab naturally centers around the bold kit, of which the Parisian players gave a proper debut during their match against Dortmund on September 19. It was a 2-0 victory for PSG (and Jordan), by the way.

Now available on PSG's website, drop one of the Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan rollout presents the new jerseys, fleece trousers, warm-up shorts, t-shirts, and lightweight training jackets.

Paris Saint-Germain's Jordan pieces arrive in muted colorways like black and grey, some of which have an iridescent elephant print finish. For a bit more color, there are also a few apparel options offered in beige and orange.

Paris Saint-Germain

As an added treat, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan also finally released their collaborative Air Jordan 6 Low in grey and black Jumpman Peat 3s finished with white contrast stitching and a bright orange Jumpman.

Fans can expect the entire third Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan collection to launch on September 26 at Paris Saint-Germain and Nike's websites and the brands' physical stores.

Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan's accompanying campaign features living legends Kylian Mbappé, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, and Danilo Pereira as the faces of the throwback-inspired campaign.

With a powerhouse team and some new drip, the forecast looks good, with a chance of elephant print for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

