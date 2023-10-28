Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Tightbooth's SB Dunks Does "Panda" Best

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

After several leaks, Tightbooth's Nike SB Dunk Low Pro collab gets its close-up, courtesy of Nike.

Indeed, official images of the highly-anticipated Tightbooth Dunks are here, and the sneakers look as good as ever.

In the Nike pics, we see the Tightbooth Dunks rendered in a classic black and white colorway with hints of orange hues, playing on the Japanese skateboarding label's somewhat go-to palette (the same scheme has dressed some seasonal gear and even collaborative CASETify cases previously).

Smooth black moments join white leather panels topped with textural finishes, as seen in Tightbooth's clothes and even decks.

It's like Tightbooth took the famous (or infamous?) Panda colorway — more like the reverse Panda and did it way better. At the same time, pops of orange make for some bold contrast against the monochrome moments, thanks to the Tightbooth tag hanging from the Swoosh and the bright co-branded insoles.

The cherry on top of Tightbooth's already impressive Dunks? The sneakers feature a reflective Swoosh. Nice.

While Tightbooth's founder Shinpei Ueno has teased the shoes here and there, there's still no solid release date (yet). But according to rumors, the SB Dunks will drop before the year is out at select skate shops and potentially Nike SNKRS.

Founded in 2005 by Japanese skater and director Shinpei Ueno, Tightbooth started as a skate crew known for their videos, most famously LENZ, which spawned a film series.

Tightbooth is now regarded as one of the most renowned skateboarding brands globally, offering a distinct balance of fashion, skate, and culture with its apparel, accessories, and partnerships.

Ueno recently teamed up with Converse for a Breakstar SK Hi collaboration, placing the skater and, thus, his brand under the Nike umbrella. Now, Tightbooth is linking with Nike's skateboarding division for its first Dunk collab. Finally.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Knit Fisherman Jumper
C.P. Company
$262
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon Metal Gloves
Stone Island
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
1460 Pascal
Dr. Martens
$295
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Finally Hit the Turf
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Travis Scott's Dunks Are Dropping Again (Or Are They?)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • tightbooth nike sb dunk
    Tightbooth's SB Dunks Does "Panda" Best
    • Sneakers
  • Danny Brown's Quaranta promo image
    Tracing Danny Brown's Evolution Into the Best-Dressed Rapper
    • Style
  • cecilie bahnsen asics collab
    Does Cecilie Bahnsen Have More ASICS Up Its Sleeves?
    • Sneakers
  • supreme nike air force 1 baroque brown
    Supreme's "Baroque Brown" Forces (May) Drop Soon...Very Soon
    • Sneakers
  • Zendaya wears a shiny pink blouse, blue denim jeans & a Louis Vuitton bag at Paris Fashion Week
    Even Zendaya's Grocery Outfits Come Correct
    • Style
  • fragment nike zoom spiridon
    fragment design Goes Zoom Spiridon Mode
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023