Tightbooth's SB Dunks Does "Panda" Best

After several leaks, Tightbooth's Nike SB Dunk Low Pro collab gets its close-up, courtesy of Nike.

Indeed, official images of the highly-anticipated Tightbooth Dunks are here, and the sneakers look as good as ever.

In the Nike pics, we see the Tightbooth Dunks rendered in a classic black and white colorway with hints of orange hues, playing on the Japanese skateboarding label's somewhat go-to palette (the same scheme has dressed some seasonal gear and even collaborative CASETify cases previously).

Smooth black moments join white leather panels topped with textural finishes, as seen in Tightbooth's clothes and even decks.

It's like Tightbooth took the famous (or infamous?) Panda colorway — more like the reverse Panda and did it way better. At the same time, pops of orange make for some bold contrast against the monochrome moments, thanks to the Tightbooth tag hanging from the Swoosh and the bright co-branded insoles.

The cherry on top of Tightbooth's already impressive Dunks? The sneakers feature a reflective Swoosh. Nice.

While Tightbooth's founder Shinpei Ueno has teased the shoes here and there, there's still no solid release date (yet). But according to rumors, the SB Dunks will drop before the year is out at select skate shops and potentially Nike SNKRS.

Founded in 2005 by Japanese skater and director Shinpei Ueno, Tightbooth started as a skate crew known for their videos, most famously LENZ, which spawned a film series.

Tightbooth is now regarded as one of the most renowned skateboarding brands globally, offering a distinct balance of fashion, skate, and culture with its apparel, accessories, and partnerships.

Ueno recently teamed up with Converse for a Breakstar SK Hi collaboration, placing the skater and, thus, his brand under the Nike umbrella. Now, Tightbooth is linking with Nike's skateboarding division for its first Dunk collab. Finally.