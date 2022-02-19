Rick Owens 'FRANKENSTEINED' Chuck Taylors Again

Brand: Rick Owens x Converse

Model: DRKSTAR Chuck 70

Release Date: February 22, 2022

Price: $195 (High), $190 (Low)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop, Converse's website, Rick Owens' website and shops, and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: Rick Owens and Converse can't stay away from each other too long, as the two meet again for their fourth collaboration together.

The rebellious match-made-in-heaven are dropping new colors to the DRKSTAR Chuck 70, swapping the monochromatic colorways of their previous Chuck Taylors collaboration. For this time around, white dresses the low-top sneaker while the high-tops make its presence known in black.

The DRKSTAR Chucks maintain its dramatically long tongue and bulky bumpers on the heel and toecap while sitting up high on its exaggerated sole. Backing off from 2021's square-toed Chuck 70, the model also keeps its rounded toe, thankfully making the shoe more wearable but still dramatic nonetheless.

Simply put, Owens himself says he "FRANKENSTEINED THE CLASSIC CHUCK TAYLOR." His unorthodox design codes, including the DRKSHDW SS14 Ramones, fuse with Converse's timeless model to bring life to a new creature — that is, the stitched-up cotton twill DRKSTAR Chuck 70s.

Once again, a new baseball cap and backpack join the mix, flaunting co-branded details in Rick Owens' typical, edgy faded black and cream colors.

Even after a quick color trade-off, the DRKSTAR Chuck 70 is still undoubtedly a solid piece of footwear, ready to mix-match with last year's offering or become a new classic all on its own.

