Lou Adler for Salehe Bembury's Horchata Crocs Is Pretty Iconic

Salehe Bembury and Crocs continue to be the collaborative gift that keeps on giving, even more since Bembury became creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod division.

After expanding the line to include kid's sizing, Bembury is back with a new color for his sought-after Pollex clog: Horchata. Fun fact: I love horchatas. I treat myself to one every Taco Tuesday (don't judge me).

Bembury's newest Pollex clog colorway surfaces in a light beige colorway, similar to the sweet milk-based beverage's appearance. For reference, the traditional Mexican drink is made of rice milk, vanilla, and cinnamon, giving it a light-brown, milky color.

Set to drop on June 15, the latest Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex clog will launch on the designer's Be A Spunge website at 9AM PST (12PM EST). Bembury advises fans to sign-up for the mailing list for further release details.

Bembury tapped Crocs god, veteran dresser, and famous producer Lou Adler for the campaign, which was pretty iconic.

It's a full circle moment, really, as Adler gave Bembury's Cobbler Crocs his stylish seal approval last year. Now, the Horchata Crocs are officially Adler-certified.

