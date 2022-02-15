Salomon's ACS Pro Advanced is Returning in New Colorways

Brand: Salomon

Model: ACS Pro Advanced

Release Date: February 15

Price: $230

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: Late last year, Salomon went from a strong stride to a flat-out sprint with the introduction of the ACS Pro Advanced.

The silhouette's release followed hit after hit, led by a heavy string of hard-hitting colorways on the XT-6 and XT-4 – styles that have played a pivotal role in ensuring maintenance of the brand's mainstream popularity.

A sneaker deep-rooted in the brand's history, the Pro Advanced was pulled from the archive and re-tooled with a stride-stabilizing Agile Chassis System (ACS). This technological update ensured that the silhouette maintained all of the parts fans had come to love while giving its technical trail legacy a contemporary edge.

Clearly, it was a huge success, as pairs flew off shelves, resulting in one of the quickest sellouts we've seen from Salomon. It's no surprise, then, that a full restock is within reach.

It has been said, time and time again, several times by myself, that Salomon has mastered the art of palette crafting – an edge that has kept them miles ahead of some of its competitors – and the first release of Spring/Summer 2022 is a testament to that.

Alongside the impending restock, two additional colorways are hitting stores as part of Spring/Summer 2022's initial rollout. Both additional palettes push harder against the brand's trail legacy and expertise – more color, more detail, and heavier contrasts.

The first is a marriage of white, grey, and red, building an aesthetic akin to something you might find within the ASICS running lineup, while the second offers a darker palette of black, grey, and yellow.

It's worth noting that Salomon Sportstyle's SS22 rollout has barely begun, and there are still plenty of styles and colorways yet to be revealed – such as a triple black iteration of the ACS Pro Advanced.

