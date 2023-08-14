Notre’s Salomon XT-4 Is Grass-Stained Green

Brand: Notre x Salomon

Model: XT-4 OG

Release Date: August 25

Price: TBC

Buy: Notre

Editor’s Notes: Salomon’s XT-4 sneaker has forever lived in the shadow of its XT-6 counterpart.

Essentially cut from the same cloth, the sneakers are similar in terms of their built and techy aesthetic although the latter has, over the last 12 months especially, found itself at the heart of some of Salomon’s most popular collaborations.

That being said, the XT-4 hasn’t been lying dormant by any means. Last year it was a part of a link-up with MM6 Maison Margiela, while a slew of inline colorways also kept the silhouette in the spotlight.

Now, though, alongside Chicago retailer Notre, Salomon is taking its XT-4 up a notch by revealing a collaborative take that’s set to land online on August 25.

1 / 3 Notre

The XT-4 OG — as it’s officially known — sports natural shades of green, beige, and brown that come to life in the custom gradient pattern reminiscent of grass stains that shoes often develop with heavy use.

The model also features the industry-leading technology that Salomon is known for, furthering the concept of the collaboration with durable mesh uppers, the Agile Chassis System, and multi-surface traction from the lugged Contagrip rubber outsole.

1 / 2 Notre

Notre is no stranger to collaborations having teamed up with Vans, Converse, and Nike during its time, although its Salomon XT-4 — grass-stained Salomon XT-4, to be exact — just hits different. In a good way, of course.