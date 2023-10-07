Sign up to never miss a drop
Sean Wotherspoon's Shroomed-Out Gazelles Are Far Out

After months of teasers and waiting, Sean Wotherspoon's adidas Gazelle collaboration is finally ready to launch. Well, one of them, at least.

Remember those colorful pairs off the 'shrooms? Yeah, those. They're first up for release, with the Wotherspoon and adidas' green hemp iterations expected to arrive in the following days.

Sean Wotherspoon's adidas Gazelle Indoor "Mylo" presents a planet-conscious build of Mylo leather, an unleather from mycelium (mushroom roots).

Wotherspoon's Gazelles isn't alone, by the way. Other labels like Hermès and Heron Preston also previously tripped out the sustainable substitute, advancing the 'shroom boom.

Dressing the 'shroom construction is a beautiful knit design (seemingly hemp), rendered in equally striking orange, blue, and pink hues.

As corked-up insoles comprise the footbed, a gumsole rounds out the shoe's base. Elsewhere, you'll notice classic adidas branding marking their spots alongside Wotherspoon's logos.

For those finally ready to cop, the Sean Wotherspoon x adidas Gazelle Indoor "Mylo" officially lands on October 13 on adidas' CONFIRMED app. As we speak, there's a draw open on the app for a chance to cop.

For years, we've witnessed Wotherspoon's eco-friendly efforts in action, evident with Round Two's offering of nostalgic treasures, his vintage paradise of a GAP collection, and even previous adidas team-ups boasting upcycled materials.

Now following a delicious corduroy spin, Wotherspoon's giving the Gazelle the clean 'shroom treatment. Trippy stuff.

