Sean Wotherspoon's Gazelles Are on 'Shrooms & Hemp

Sneakers

Following months and months of teases, it looks like we're close to a release of Sean Wotherspoon's next adidas collaboration. Finally.

After issuing a playful corduroy Gazelle, the latest sees the Round Two founder revisit to the trendy-again adidas model with a new eco-friendly approach: hemp and mushroom leather constructions.

In these best looks thus far, we see Wotherspoon's latest Gazelle collab rendered in two vibrant and extra hemp-y colorways: green/white/orange and cream/blue/orange.

A knitted hemp comprises the upper of the collaborative Gazelle, forming eye-catching designs atop colorful paneling. It's safe to say that Wotherspoon and bold palettes go hand-in-hand, evident with his eye-catching adidas Superturfs and Superstars.

A Trefoil-branded hemp tag hints at the presence of the cannabis plant material, in case you're looking for hemp confirmation. At the same time, Sean Wotherspoon's logo hits on the heel, while a gum sole comes in for a natural-looking finish.

As for the pairs on 'shrooms, a similar Sean Wotherspoon vibe follows with yet another beautiful color and material arrangement for the popular silhouette.

White leather Three-Stripes (presumably of the mushroom variety) tops another distinct knit upper, which appears to be hemp-based like the other two pairs.

There's still no official release date for Sean Wotherspoon's hemp and mushroom leather-made adidas Gazelle shoes. But with seeded pairs making their rounds and Wotherspoon upping his previews, we may not be waiting much longer.

Patience, friends.

