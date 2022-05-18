Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Shannon Abloh Steps Into Spotlight as CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Virgil Abloh's legacy continues to take shape. As Louis Vuitton prepares to launch its Abloh-designed Nike Air Force 1, Virgil Abloh Securities — a "creative corporation" that the designer founded before his unexpected death — has announced that his wife, Shannon, will step up as CEO and Managing Director of the organization.

Committed to spreading Abloh's ethos and teachings, Virgil Abloh Securities is comprised of its founder's "longstanding creative collaborators," according to a press release.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Every project that moves forward will be entirely created with Abloh's methodology," the announcement explained, adding that the group will "work in the disciplines and spheres of art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, artistic direction, industrial design, fashion design, music, film, writing, and philanthropy."

Further honoring Abloh's memory, the organization will launch a "philanthropic institution" that will "create pathways for greater equity and inclusion for diverse talents across creative industries" — an aim similar to Abloh's "Post-Modern" Scholarship fund.

The announcement comes shortly after Off-White™ appointed Ib Kamara as art and image director, marking the beginning of the brand's next chapter.

While Shannon was a fixture at Off-White™ and Louis Vuitton's runway shows, she largely remained behind the scenes. As Virgil's team continues to reconcile with what happens next, it appears Shannon is stepping into the spotlight to honor her late husband's memory.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
LoewePaula's Ibiza Basket Bag Natural/Tan
$440.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyHeusen Shirt Light Blue/Olive Summer Check
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Eggshell
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • Cult Designer Verdy Steps up for Guess Jeans
  • Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
  • Nike's Insane New "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Freakish Steps
  • Lacoste Footwear Steps Into a New Era
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now