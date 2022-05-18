Shannon Abloh Steps Into Spotlight as CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities

Virgil Abloh's legacy continues to take shape. As Louis Vuitton prepares to launch its Abloh-designed Nike Air Force 1, Virgil Abloh Securities — a "creative corporation" that the designer founded before his unexpected death — has announced that his wife, Shannon, will step up as CEO and Managing Director of the organization.

Committed to spreading Abloh's ethos and teachings, Virgil Abloh Securities is comprised of its founder's "longstanding creative collaborators," according to a press release.

"Every project that moves forward will be entirely created with Abloh's methodology," the announcement explained, adding that the group will "work in the disciplines and spheres of art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, artistic direction, industrial design, fashion design, music, film, writing, and philanthropy."

Further honoring Abloh's memory, the organization will launch a "philanthropic institution" that will "create pathways for greater equity and inclusion for diverse talents across creative industries" — an aim similar to Abloh's "Post-Modern" Scholarship fund.

The announcement comes shortly after Off-White™ appointed Ib Kamara as art and image director, marking the beginning of the brand's next chapter.

While Shannon was a fixture at Off-White™ and Louis Vuitton's runway shows, she largely remained behind the scenes. As Virgil's team continues to reconcile with what happens next, it appears Shannon is stepping into the spotlight to honor her late husband's memory.