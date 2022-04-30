Off-White™ Names Ib Kamara as Art & Image Director

It's no secret that the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh shook the world to its core, as the visionary designer's creative influence spanned far beyond the world of fashion. Following the tragic loss, Off-White™ has been working to maintain its founder's legacy by keeping the luxury streetwear label pumping with like-minded creatives — evident with its recent decision to appoint Ibrahim Kamara as its Art and Image Director.

On April 30, both Off-White™ and DAZED editor-in-chief Ibrahim "Ib" Kamara took to Instagram to announce the news of Kamara's new role at the brand.

"Virgil will forever be with us. With me. He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. Generous with his time, mind, and creativity - he saw everyone and created with all humans in mind," Kamara shared in his post.

"I am honored to further link my ties to Off-White™️ as their Art & Image Director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all."

On the appointment, Off-White™ wrote, "Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White™ family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor. With his talent and vision, we look forward to taking on the next chapter of Off-White™ together, always remembering the groundbreaking creativity and values that Virgil had at heart and that are the core of our brand."

Per Off-White™, Kamara will be "overseeing the artistic direction of the brand" in his new role at the brand house and "further develop his influence and insight on the brand's collections, image, and content."

Kamara has worked closely with Abloh for over three years and styled many of his shows, including Off-White™ Fall/Winter 2022 and Abloh's Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2022 shows.

I mean, he's already got the V stamp of approval and vision, folks. I'd say he's all set to carry out this position, breathe some freshness into the Off-White brand, and preserve Abloh's legacy.

Not to mention, Kamara is no newbie to the world of fashion and art. Kamara's stylings and innovative genius have also graced the Solange Knowles-produced Passage film, Eytys's thirst-trap SS22 campaign, and even Riccardo Tisci's Burberry runway spectacles like its SS22 show.

Also, hello, he is indeed the EIC at DAZED. In addition to other groundbreaking spreads, he's the reason behind Rihanna's epic September 2021 DAZED cover, which blessed us with a Maximilian look, the iconic joint 'fit, and a sky-high box fade topped with an Off-White™ hat.

We all deeply miss Virgil Abloh's presence, especially at Off-White™ and his other creative endeavors. But, with Ib Kamara bringing his Abloh-approved unique perspective into his artistic director position at Off-White™, it's say to say we're in good hands.