The Ballet Flats That Started It All Are Back

The mother of all ballet flats is back and better than ever. Lanvin is relaunching its signature ballerina, introduced by late creative director Alber Elbaz in the early 2000s, a win for balletcore devotees everywhere (and more proof that the dancerly trend is here to stay).

Lanvin's take on the dainty yet practical shoe came long before viral buys like Miu Miu's ballet flat, Sandy Liang's satin slippers, and Alaïa's mesh slip-ons, styles that have helped drive shoppers' craze for ballet-inspired fashion. Lanvin's original ballerina was sleek and minimalist, recognizable for its elasticized collar that lent the shoe a "scrunchy" look.

By the late aughts, the style was a bonafide "it" shoe, spotted on the likes of Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria Beckham. Eventually, the silhouette disappeared from Lanvin stores, leading customers to wonder if it was permanently discontinued.

Fans of the iconic flat will be pleased to learn that Lanvin's new and improved ballerina is just as simple as the original. Free of buckles, embellishments, and other bells and whistles, the shoes arrive in a range of solid colorways including off-white, blush pink, and classic black.

1 / 2 Lanvin / Théo de Gueltzl

That said, Lanvin plans on introducing dressed-up versions of the shoe. The house's ribbon motif will decorate future iterations of the ballerina.

To snag the ballet flat that started it all, head to Lanvin's website.