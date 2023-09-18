Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Ballet Flats That Started It All Are Back

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

The mother of all ballet flats is back and better than ever. Lanvin is relaunching its signature ballerina, introduced by late creative director Alber Elbaz in the early 2000s, a win for balletcore devotees everywhere (and more proof that the dancerly trend is here to stay).

Lanvin's take on the dainty yet practical shoe came long before viral buys like Miu Miu's ballet flat, Sandy Liang's satin slippers, and Alaïa's mesh slip-ons, styles that have helped drive shoppers' craze for ballet-inspired fashion. Lanvin's original ballerina was sleek and minimalist, recognizable for its elasticized collar that lent the shoe a "scrunchy" look.

By the late aughts, the style was a bonafide "it" shoe, spotted on the likes of Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria Beckham. Eventually, the silhouette disappeared from Lanvin stores, leading customers to wonder if it was permanently discontinued.

Fans of the iconic flat will be pleased to learn that Lanvin's new and improved ballerina is just as simple as the original. Free of buckles, embellishments, and other bells and whistles, the shoes arrive in a range of solid colorways including off-white, blush pink, and classic black.

1 / 2
Lanvin / Théo de Gueltzl

That said, Lanvin plans on introducing dressed-up versions of the shoe. The house's ribbon motif will decorate future iterations of the ballerina.

To snag the ballet flat that started it all, head to Lanvin's website.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Writer's Blocks: The Best Notebooks for Back to School Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 13 Best Back-to-School Backpacks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Vevers Era: Celebrating a Decade of Transformation at Coach
    • Style
  • Feng Chen Wang x Nike's new collection
    Feng Chen Wang & Nike Envision a Genderless Cybergoth Future
    • Style
  • burberry ss24
    Welcome to Daniel Lee's BurBERRY Summer
    • Style
  • Lanvin Ballet Flat
    The Ballet Flats That Started It All Are Back
    • Style
  • Levi's/Crocs
    In Denim, Levi's Crocs Are Serving Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For Declan Rice, Style Is Comfort
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023