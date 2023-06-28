Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We're Bubbling Closer to Social Status' Nike Mac Attack

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Once Nike gets out of the blocks, it hits a stride and picks up an incredible pace. That's to say, the Swoosh doesn't waste time, and the Mac Attack is the perfect example. Why? Well, it's already got a collaborative version on the way, courtesy of Social Status.

When you enlist Travis Scott to partake in the rollout of a sneaker, as Nike recently did with the Mac Attack, it's obvious that you mean business.

Although Travis Scott's involvement hasn't brought his custom Reverse Swoosh version of the silhouette to market, he has served as an integral part of the retro sneaker's return.

Now, though, it looks like his job is done, taking a backseat from marketing materials as Nike turns its attention to making the silhouette a key part of its seasonal rotation.

Currently, the selection is concise, with the OG colorway available to purchase online and a red-toned iteration arriving soon. Next in line, though, is a collaborative effort (what may be the first of many) with Social Status, which first appeared in several colorways earlier this year.

On the surface, the pair bares a striking similarity to the original makeup, but on closer inspection, they pack plenty more detail.

Shiny nylon has been applied to the shoe's Swoosh, ankle collar, and heel foxing, offering an elevated contrast to the upper, which takes on an aged aesthetic thanks to cracked suede and a pre-yellowed sole.

The finishing touches to the pair aren't initially visible, as the nylon portions can be cut or worn away to reveal a hidden layer beneath, resulting in a two-for-one of sorts.

At this moment in time, release details are a mystery, but as Nike amps up marketing for the Mac Attack, perhaps even to Dunk or Zoom Vomero 5 levels, we'll likely receive an update soon.

