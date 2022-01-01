Appropriately, 'Street Fighter' x adidas x BAIT Goes Retro

Brand: adidas x Street Fighter x BAIT

Model: Ozweego, Lexicon

Buy: BAIT's website; ships January 2022

Editor's Notes: Serial collaborative company BAIT is starting off 2022 with another Street Fighter tie-in, following a series of joint efforts that run the gamut from Jesse Hernandez-designed tees to Kokies toys.

This is perhaps the pair's biggest partnership to date, though, because BAIT's brought in adidas for some special sneakers reimagined with the fighting game franchise's characters in mind.

You've got a Ryu-inspired Ozweego and Chun-Li Lexicon, but who'd have thunk we'd witness kicks inspired by giant sumo wrestler E.Honda or yoga master Dhalsim?

Chunky, retro-indebted shoes are a good match for the throwback themes that BAIT's aiming for with this drop.

I mean, just witness the Street Fighter I and II pixel art that graces the complementary apparel: this capsule has nothing to do with contemporary fighting games, but rather the forebears that set the standard decades ago.

It's interesting that BAIT and adidas didn't even opt for more OG sneaker silhouettes to bolster the throwback vibes but the result admittedly does affect a new-meets-old feel, even if it does feel strange to see Ozweegos and Lexicons in the new year.

