Even Stüssy's 8-Ball Nylon Jacket Didn't Stand a Chance

In prepping its second batch of Spring 2023 goods, Stüssy teased another 8-ball outerwear piece, of which fans suspected wouldn't last long during drop day — and they were right.

Upon checking the site at 1:16 (the second Spring 2023 drop arrived promptly at 1 PM EST, by the way), the 8-ball beach shell jacket, the first item listed under new arrivals, was already marked sold out.

The fate of the Stüssy 8-ball strikes again.

Though the Stüssy's 8 ball has been around for years, it wasn't until November last year that the graphic earned its props.

Released alongside the label's Fall/Winter 2022 offerings, the 8-ball reversible fleece jacket emerged as a standard Stüssy jacket: simple colorblocking with no frills save the 8-ball motif emblazoned across the back. And TikTok went wild for it.

Originally priced at $220, the fleece jacket now goes for anywhere between $400 and $ 500 plus on the post-retail market. Not to mention, increased demand for the now-coveted jacket even spawned dupes on other sites like Etsy.

From hair oils to folded-over Dickies, leave it to TikTok to make the most unexpected items go viral and sell out before our eyes can even blink.

There were plenty of 8-ball tees and pullovers up for grabs on the website, but it's just something about the outerwear marked by the brand's famed pool ball that does it for Stüssy heads (and TikTokers).