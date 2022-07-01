Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Summer Gets Hotter With Stüssy & CPFM Back Together

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Can't have too much of a good thing. Stüssy and Cactus Plant Flea Market follow their fan-favorite Spring/Summer 2021 collab with another collection, dropping just in time for summer's worst weather.

And, by that, I mean the extreme heat of July, which does pale in comparison to the brutal climes of August but whatever, it all sucks.

Stüssy x CPFM does not suck, however, if you're into that kinda thing.

You've got what Stüssy calls "an inspired summer capsule" in a press release, which is a pretty tame way of describing a very vivid selection of graphic hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, belts, towels, and 32 oz. Nalgene bottles, in case you don't have enough things to carry water in. Hydration is all-important, though, so no hate.

There's a heavy Jamaican influence here, appropriate for the tropical season. For instance, there's an all-over graphic on the T-shirt that riffs on "Rain a fall but dutty tuff," a line from a patois-rich poem by Louise Simone Bennett Coverly.

Elsewhere, lots of Jamaican flag-inspired colors and that inimitable Stüssy walkin' man logo.

Launching July 1 at Stüssy's website, select stores, and certain Dover Street Markets, the Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market Summer 2022 collab follows a string of bigtime drops from the Californian streetwear stalwart.

There was more stuff co-created with Tekla and Our Legacy, some very normal (but wearable) Converse Chuck Taylors and, of course, Stüssy's own Summer 2022 collection.

CPFM has been comparatively quiet but that just means big stuff in the works, right? This year really only saw the release of its latest Japan-made collection but don't count Cactus Plant out for the rest of 2022, not at all.

  • PhotographerAntosh Cimoszko
  • StylistLandon Ebeling
  • ModelsSara, Dayana, Hugo & Jesse
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
