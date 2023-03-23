Forget Star-Studded, These Chuck Taylors Are Stüssy-Studded

More Stüssy x Converse Chuck Taylors, you say? Yep, indeed.

The brands will join forces again for another Chuck 70 Hi sneaker collaboration, slated to drop on March 24 at Stüssy and then on March 30 at Nike. Last year, the two issued a decent amount of Chuck Taylors (and One Stars), from pretty-in-pink iterations to star-studded pairs. The duo even advanced the 8-ball hysteria with a collection stamped with the beloved motif.

Speaking of previous drops, it appears last year's Chuck 70 Hi's will re-release alongside a fresh off-white pair as part of Stüssy and Converse's latest offering.

For the off-white shoes, we see Stüssy's Double S concept as a pearl-studded design on the ankle in place of the traditional All-Star patch (remember, the famed Converse badge is now concealed inside the Stüssy's collaborative shoes).

Aside from varying schemes and design details, fans can expect both iterations to follow the standard Stüssy design as last year's drops: understated updates in the form of a co-branded tongue tag, hemp build on the upper, and again, that All-Star patch on the lining.

The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneakers land on March 24 at 1PM EST on Stüssy's website, which aligns with Stüssy's Friday drop strategy. However, it's kind of unlike the California brand to issue a heads-up this close to the actual drop (the brand usually builds anticipation with Instagram teasers at least a week from the release day).

Nonetheless, ready or not, here comes Stüssy's Converse.

