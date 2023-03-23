Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Forget Star-Studded, These Chuck Taylors Are Stüssy-Studded

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Stüssy
1 / 5

More Stüssy x Converse Chuck Taylors, you say? Yep, indeed.

The brands will join forces again for another Chuck 70 Hi sneaker collaboration, slated to drop on March 24 at Stüssy and then on March 30 at Nike. Last year, the two issued a decent amount of Chuck Taylors (and One Stars), from pretty-in-pink iterations to star-studded pairs. The duo even advanced the 8-ball hysteria with a collection stamped with the beloved motif.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Speaking of previous drops, it appears last year's Chuck 70 Hi's will re-release alongside a fresh off-white pair as part of Stüssy and Converse's latest offering.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the off-white shoes, we see Stüssy's Double S concept as a pearl-studded design on the ankle in place of the traditional All-Star patch (remember, the famed Converse badge is now concealed inside the Stüssy's collaborative shoes).

Aside from varying schemes and design details, fans can expect both iterations to follow the standard Stüssy design as last year's drops: understated updates in the form of a co-branded tongue tag, hemp build on the upper, and again, that All-Star patch on the lining.

The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneakers land on March 24 at 1PM EST on Stüssy's website, which aligns with Stüssy's Friday drop strategy. However, it's kind of unlike the California brand to issue a heads-up this close to the actual drop (the brand usually builds anticipation with Instagram teasers at least a week from the release day).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nonetheless, ready or not, here comes Stüssy's Converse.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Y/ProjectClassic Double Neck Oversized Sweater Brown
$600.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-KAYANO 14 Silver
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenCroom Shirt Striped Blue
$400.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
  • When a Classic Chuck Taylor Becomes a Chunky Trek Shoe
  • “Love, Chuck” Is An Ode to the OG Sole-Mate
  • Converse's Chuck Taylors Turned Into Chunk-tastic Mary Jane Stompers
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now