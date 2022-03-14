No Shoes Here: BE@RBRICK x Suicoke Is Skeletons Only

As Highsnobiety recently explained, BE@RBRICKs are basically worth their weight in gold. So, might as well start collecting the ones you like: the money's basically guaranteed!

Okay, that's not true; it's really more of an exclusivity thing. But, still, why not collect the ones you like? If they're valuable, great, and if not, well, you've got some fun toys to decorate your hypebeast hangout.

Speaking of personality-driven collectibles, check out the BE@RBRICK toy designed by Suicoke, the Japanese brand better known for cooking up killer sandals than tchotchkes.

Which is funny, when you think about it, because Suicoke actually got its start as a proprietor of matryoshka dolls back in 2006, only transitioning to footwear production in the ensuing years.

BE@RBRICK TM & Ⓒ 2001-2022 MEDICOM TOY CORPORATION. All rights reserved. 1 / 5

An odd origin story, to be sure, but remember that Nintendo was making playing cards long before it ever got into gaming.

These stackable, packable knickknacks inspired Suicoke's BE@RBRICK collab, reiterating a skull motif that Suicoke used on some of the dolls it used to make (dare to compare via the campaign imagery above).

Like I said: personality driven. The easy collab might've been some co-branded sandals so nice to see Suicoke go the extra mile in referencing its own heritage.

Either way, the end result is more than a little danse macabre, if you ask me.

BE@RBRICK TM & Ⓒ 2001-2022 MEDICOM TOY CORPORATION. All rights reserved. 1 / 2

The BE@RBRICK's exaggerated features and little flower heart remind me of Mexican sugar skulls, though, so perhaps it's a fairly multicultural creation.

Available in pocket-sized 100% and normal 400% sizes, the Suicoke x BE@RBRICK figures launch on Suicoke's website and Holt Renfrew stores from March 20, kicking off Suicoke's stacked Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Oddly, the toys are dropping at a seemingly high point for skeletal collectibles, following in the wake of Stüssy‘s collaborative Beats+ Pill, itself graced by piles of spooky skulls.

You'd think that these things may be better suited for the autumn season but who's to say. Halloween in spring! Why not.

