Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Guten Tag, Supreme Berlin

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Supreme
1 / 5

This story was updated on November 10.

As big as Supreme is, it knows that silence is its best strategy. The brand rarely announces its next move and leaves fans clinging to leaks and rumors as they await the brand's next move.

The latest round of rumblings suggested that Supreme's latest shakeup isn't related to clothing at all (probably for the best) - and they were right. Specifically, Supreme is opening its latest flagship store in Berlin.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Supreme has been nothing if not selective about its store locations. It still only has four American shops: two in New York and two more in California.

It also just opened Supreme Milan earlier this year, bringing its European store count to three.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Berlin makes plenty of sense for 'Preme.

It's a hip city with a melting pot culture not unlike that of Supreme's hometown.

A longtime hub for streetwear and sneaker culture, Berlin hosts loads of like-minded creative types like Firmament, 032c, and this one media company called Highsnobiety (you may be familiar?). There's a readymade community here that's well-prepared for a new Supreme store.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As an anonymous source initially told us, Supreme is setting up shop at Torstraße 74. The space has been under construction for a while but some 'Preme-branded flyers pointed to the address before it opened.

More glaringly, if you Googled the address within the last month, you'd have seen that it had already been cached as a Supreme store — a pretty good sign that paperwork has been filled out and websites updated.

There'll be a friends and family event on November 10, according to our source, before Supreme Berlin opens its doors the next day, complete with a themed Box Logo T-shirt.

It's not like Supreme has been terribly coy about the reveal, though. Several of its recent Instagram posts have had Berlin geotags and the city has shown up in the backdrop of some recent shoots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Stone IslandFleece Hoodie Rustic Rose
$265.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosCashmere Cardigan Navy
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Take A Hike! Columbia Hike Society Sets Off in Berlin
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now