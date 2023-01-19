Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Resale Market: Salomon Sets Pace & Fear of God Dethrones Supreme

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

The resale market. Love it, hate it; there's no escaping it. As trends come and go, the volatility of the secondary market continues to present a series of interesting findings. For StockX, 2022 proved to be another illuminating year, with Fear of God snatching the top spot from Supreme, Salomon continuing to climb, and much, much more.

During the peak of the late 2000s and early 2010s, it would be hard to imagine a time when Supreme didn't top every streetwear hype and trend list the world over.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While it's no secret that Supreme's popularity has slowly waned over the years, seeing it tumble from StockX's number-one spot in the apparel category is a huge moment.

Tumbling from pole position for the first time in the platform's history, Supreme has been overtaken by Fear of God, thanks to the enormous popularity of the brand's ESSENTIALS line, which continues to do serious numbers across all retail platforms that stock it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thankfully for Supreme, however, it's not all bad news, as its attention-worthy accessories (you know, luxury beds, Skittles, and all of that) remain a category leader while New Era and Swatch are named its fastest growers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You'll do well to remember that Swatch had a serious moment last year with the launch of its Moonswatch collaboration with Omega, which caused a storm across London. Similarly, New Era stepped into football for the first time, helping to boost its international exposure across new sporting categories.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unsurprisingly in the sneaker world, it was Salomon doing numbers. The alpine brand has become one of the most recognizable names in sneakers over the past couple of years, thanks to its impressive work with color, collaborations with the likes of MM6 Mason Margiela and KITH, and a long list of general release bangers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Clearly, StockX's internal findings show that a changing of the guard is unfolding thanks to shifting tastes across the board. Gen-Z is making themselves known, and, with that, Supreme's golden era seemingly dwindles to a close.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear
  • The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now