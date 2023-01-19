Resale Market: Salomon Sets Pace & Fear of God Dethrones Supreme

The resale market. Love it, hate it; there's no escaping it. As trends come and go, the volatility of the secondary market continues to present a series of interesting findings. For StockX, 2022 proved to be another illuminating year, with Fear of God snatching the top spot from Supreme, Salomon continuing to climb, and much, much more.

During the peak of the late 2000s and early 2010s, it would be hard to imagine a time when Supreme didn't top every streetwear hype and trend list the world over.

While it's no secret that Supreme's popularity has slowly waned over the years, seeing it tumble from StockX's number-one spot in the apparel category is a huge moment.

Tumbling from pole position for the first time in the platform's history, Supreme has been overtaken by Fear of God, thanks to the enormous popularity of the brand's ESSENTIALS line, which continues to do serious numbers across all retail platforms that stock it.

Thankfully for Supreme, however, it's not all bad news, as its attention-worthy accessories (you know, luxury beds, Skittles, and all of that) remain a category leader while New Era and Swatch are named its fastest growers.

You'll do well to remember that Swatch had a serious moment last year with the launch of its Moonswatch collaboration with Omega, which caused a storm across London. Similarly, New Era stepped into football for the first time, helping to boost its international exposure across new sporting categories.

Unsurprisingly in the sneaker world, it was Salomon doing numbers. The alpine brand has become one of the most recognizable names in sneakers over the past couple of years, thanks to its impressive work with color, collaborations with the likes of MM6 Mason Margiela and KITH, and a long list of general release bangers.

Clearly, StockX's internal findings show that a changing of the guard is unfolding thanks to shifting tastes across the board. Gen-Z is making themselves known, and, with that, Supreme's golden era seemingly dwindles to a close.