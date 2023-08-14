Supreme FW23 Is a Throwback

Following a teaser led by NBA YoungBoy, Supreme's Fall/Winter 2023 preview is here, and it's complete with some oldies but goodies.

Supreme's FW23 collection sees the brand reference past hits, leading with the tiger varsity jacket. Sup heads may be experiencing some major nostalgia with this piece, and rightfully so. The FW23 outerwear piece is essentially the return of the celeb-beloved FW09 varsity jacket (now going for up to $2K on secondhand sites), revamped with some fresh patchwork.

Supreme FW23 also teases that OG camo Box Logo we saw earlier this week, which is rumored to join a heap of other BOGO hoodies as part of the seasonal rollout.

Some other FW23 highlights include a pinned puffer vest, which Supreme folk are already counting as a grail contender (only if pins come with the vest, that is). And there's also a nice rugby shirt, which oozes Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory's touch (he often serves up classic rugby tops with his Denim Tears brand).

Supreme FW23 naturally has outerwear for days, ranging from Sup-spellout puffers to Bottega-esque woven jackets to yeti-level faux fur parkas.

Coordinates receive some tasteful textural treatments, realized in leather, crackled denim, and even velvet. Elsewhere in the lookbook, you'll catch plenty of tees, tracksuits, knitwear like a pretty-in-pink Sup cardigan, cargo trousers, baggy denim pants, and double-knee carpenter pants.

Supreme FW23 has loads of team-ups with names like Swiss artist H.R. Giger, Mitchell and Ness, Alpha Industries, Schott, Blackmeans, and UMBRO.

And what's a Supreme collection without some collaborative shoe previews? The American streetwear brand vaguely previews a few Nikes, including more looks at its Nike Air Force 1 "Baroque" and the previous black BOGO Forces (restock in the works, perhaps?).

There were also some mysterious gradient pairs and stealth padded pairs in the mix, also assumed to be of Swoosh origin. Hmm. No word on these obscure shoes yet, but it's safe to assume all will be revealed during the Supreme FW23 rollout.