Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Finally, the Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low Is Here

Written by Tora Northman
Supreme
1 / 9

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Cross Trainer Low

Release Date: October 14

Price: TBC

Buy: Supreme

Editor's Notes: The rumors are true, the Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low is here.

Originally leaked two years ago, the sneakers were expected to release alongside the SS20 collection but never surfaced. Now, the streetwear label has once again partnered with the Swoosh to actually bring them to life.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Arriving in two colorways, the sneaker boasts a premium leather upper with a perforated toe box. Using a mixture of materials including mesh and DURAPLUSH lining at the tongue and heel, the shoe is finished off with a co-branded insole and embroidered logos at the heel.

The first color features white caging and panels in yellow, and red, contrasted by a Swoosh in a forest green hue. The second is the same combination that was initially leaked, with panels in red and green, with the rest of the details in black.

The Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low is set to release on October 14 online and in-store at Supreme, as well as in Japan on October 16.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-4 Advanced Bungee Cord Magnet Rainy Day
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x 032cGSG Mule Greone
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Asphalt/Pure SIlver
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Is Nike's Low-Rise Uptempo Sneaker So Good?
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • In Stealth Mode, Nike's Outdoor-ish Cross-Trainer Looks Almost Too Good
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now