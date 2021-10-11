Finally, the Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low Is Here

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Cross Trainer Low

Release Date: October 14

Price: TBC

Buy: Supreme

Editor's Notes: The rumors are true, the Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low is here.

Originally leaked two years ago, the sneakers were expected to release alongside the SS20 collection but never surfaced. Now, the streetwear label has once again partnered with the Swoosh to actually bring them to life.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Arriving in two colorways, the sneaker boasts a premium leather upper with a perforated toe box. Using a mixture of materials including mesh and DURAPLUSH lining at the tongue and heel, the shoe is finished off with a co-branded insole and embroidered logos at the heel.

The first color features white caging and panels in yellow, and red, contrasted by a Swoosh in a forest green hue. The second is the same combination that was initially leaked, with panels in red and green, with the rest of the details in black.

The Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low is set to release on October 14 online and in-store at Supreme, as well as in Japan on October 16.