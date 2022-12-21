Supreme x Spyder Is a Spider-Man Flex
The end of the year might be 11 days away, but it's not over yet. As things begin winding down for Christmas, Supreme prepares itself for a trip up the slopes, connecting with Spyder to deliver a web-head collection that Spider-Man would be proud of.
Spyder, for those unacquainted, is an American ski apparel brand founded by David Jacobs in 1978. A championship-winning skier and coach of the Canadian National Ski Team throughout the 70s, Jacobs knows a thing or two about ski style.
In a bid to craft gear that blew what the industry had to offer out of the water, he developed Spyder, developing a brand that would stand the test of time thanks to its bold, statement style and distinct edge.
It shares its edge with Supreme, making the pairs' alignment a natural way to cap the year – in style, of course.
With temperatures due to dip further yet, this line-up of specialist ski gear is arriving in good time – December 22, to be precise.
Decked out with heavy patterns and graphic work that feels familiar to high-speed sports like Nascar, the collection comprises a fleece jacket and pants, a long-sleeve top, and a balaclava.
Undoubtedly, fans will be clambering to secure one of the three fleece sets on offer, which feature a webbed pattern from front-to-back, in heavily contrasting two-tone palettes. At the rear, you'll find Spyer's signature...spider logo.
It's unlikely that these pieces will hang around, so mark your calendars for Thursday and think fast.