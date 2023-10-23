Sydney Sweeney Wore the Most Incredible Normal Outfit

That anyone can wear anything on a plane beyond a hoodie and shorts is an impressive feat in my book. That Sydney Sweeney could somehow look utterly put together in Prada sunglasses, a cropped mohair sweater, wide washed-out denim jeans, and big black boots is a borderline miracle.

Plane-related psychic trauma aside, Sweeney tapped into another aspirational aspect with her utterly unbothered post-flight outfit.

See Sweeney's short sweater, wide jeans, big boots? This is a pristine example of how anyone of any height, gender, or wardrobe can achieve the ultimate normal outfit.

Note the length of the sweater: it ends at the hips, creating a torso/leg balance that flatters the form without sacrificing the comfort of looser clothes. Note the width of the jeans: wider pants inherently affect an air of intentional style and washed-out jeans give a look the air of lived-in ease.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is how to dress normal but still look interesting. Normal but with a twist — the Sydney Sweeney twist.

Also, I have to assume that Sweeney isn't flying economy like most of us peons but being on a flight of almost any length is, in my experience, a draining experience. Even in the rare opportunities where work has afforded me the luxury of leveling up my seat, I get off a plane desperate for a shower and snooze.

Meanwhile, landing in LAX with fiancé Jonathan Davino (Glen Powell who?) late on October 22, Sydney Sweeney looked like she was ready for the damn red carpet. How do famous people do it, folks? Oh, right, money and lots of it.

Sweeney's boots are a personal choice and a damn brave one for a flight — celebs probably aren't removing their shoes for TSA, huh — but could be easily swapped out for anything else as one's environment/taste demands.

Sambas? Certainly. Birkenstocks? Definitely. Chucks? Of course. This is the benefit of the versatile palette and relaxed-but-still-flattering silhouette that Sweeney is working with.

It doesn't sound like high praise to deem Sweeney's outfit the perfect "normal" look but, honestly, most folks just wanna look good on the day-to-day. Who needs statement dressing when we all just gotta wear clothes to make it from wake-up to bedtime?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Obviously, Sydney Sweeney is a master of the statement outfit, too. A veritable Miu Miu muse, Sweeney previously made the luxury label's tiny skirt set look easy and demonstrated a knack for dressing as a Thom Browne schoolgirl.

But the true measure of one's stylistic acumen is their skill at getting ready for the day. How well does one wear clothes when they aren't dressing for the cameras?

In Sweeney's case, it's very well. Very, very well, even.