There's a New Miu Miu Miniskirt in Town

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Once again, Miu Miu has established itself as a preeminent pioneer of fashion's early aughts revival. At the MTV Music & TV Awards in Santa Monica, the creator of that viral skirt set dressed Sydney Sweeney in a custom ensemble that was part Britney, part Paris, and entirely Y2K.

Styled by Molly Dickson, the Euphoria star — and face of Miu Miu's latest handbag campaign — donned an ultra-cropped button down, à la Britney Spears' iconic "…Baby One More Time" outfit. Giving us a new micro-mini to drool over, Miu Miu completed the look with a baby pink, crystal-encrusted skirt that recalled Paris Hilton's diamanté 21st birthday dress.

Sweeney made her debut as a Miu Miu gal in early 2022. Back in January, the label dressed her in another low-rise 'fit for the premiere of Euphoria season two. And in March, Sweeney attended the famed Vanity Fair Oscars party in a crystal-embellished Miu Miu gown.

Miuccia Prada's latest creation is one for the books — it's something that would look totally at home on Sweeney's Euphoria character, Cassie (another Y2K enthusiast, judging from her costumes on the show).

Between designing one of fashion's most talked-about outfits, dressing a pregnant Rihanna, and recruiting one of Euphoria's biggest breakout stars, Miu Miu keeps creating viral moments. That's hot!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
