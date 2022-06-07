There's a New Miu Miu Miniskirt in Town
Once again, Miu Miu has established itself as a preeminent pioneer of fashion's early aughts revival. At the MTV Music & TV Awards in Santa Monica, the creator of that viral skirt set dressed Sydney Sweeney in a custom ensemble that was part Britney, part Paris, and entirely Y2K.
Styled by Molly Dickson, the Euphoria star — and face of Miu Miu's latest handbag campaign — donned an ultra-cropped button down, à la Britney Spears' iconic "…Baby One More Time" outfit. Giving us a new micro-mini to drool over, Miu Miu completed the look with a baby pink, crystal-encrusted skirt that recalled Paris Hilton's diamanté 21st birthday dress.
Sweeney made her debut as a Miu Miu gal in early 2022. Back in January, the label dressed her in another low-rise 'fit for the premiere of Euphoria season two. And in March, Sweeney attended the famed Vanity Fair Oscars party in a crystal-embellished Miu Miu gown.
Miuccia Prada's latest creation is one for the books — it's something that would look totally at home on Sweeney's Euphoria character, Cassie (another Y2K enthusiast, judging from her costumes on the show).
Between designing one of fashion's most talked-about outfits, dressing a pregnant Rihanna, and recruiting one of Euphoria's biggest breakout stars, Miu Miu keeps creating viral moments. That's hot!