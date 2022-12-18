Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Thanks to TNF, You Can Now Adjust The Puff

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
The North Face
Here at Highsnobiety, we’re suckers for innovation.

Whether it’s a spray-on foam that turns to fabric, those heat-reactive garments Stone Island has become renowned for, or just a massive coat that protects you from basically anything, we’re fully into it.

This season though, everyone's favorite outerwear label The North Face might well have dropped our favorite piece yet with its Air Chamber Nuptse Vest.

To the naked eye, this puffer vest might look like any other puffer vest, but upon closer inspection, it’s so much more.

Cozy like a sleeping bag but functional like a travel pillow, TNF delivers a fully-adjustable puffer vest that comes equipped with a neat complimentary hand-pump. That's right: you can adjust the puff!

Thanks to housing no padding, the vest's insulation is based purely on air, which can be increased or decreased depending on the conditions. A quick pump will make things cozier, while a little deflation will see the vest slip right under a jacket, or into a bag if you're on the move.

Unfortunately at the time of writing, TNF's Air Chamber Nuptse Vest is exclusively available at The North Face Lab, Japan, so you'll have to be pretty committed if you want in on the puffer-hype (something we think Tyler, the Creator might be into.)

That being said, if it turns out to be half as popular as most other Japan-exclusive stuff TNF has dropped in the past, it won't be long to it starts hitting store further ashore. For now though, we wait. If we must.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
