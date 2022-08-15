Nike's Panda Dunks Said "Reverse, Reverse"

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Reverse Panda"

Buy: Nike and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: We can call these new Dunks "Andap," seeing as the Swoosh hit a switcharoo on the model's prevalent colorway.

Official images of the Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Panda" landed on the sneaker 'net today, with the sportswear behemoth flipping the beloved Panda Dunk on its head.

The Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Panda" is a stark contrast to the Panda, adopting a white-black colorblock design over the OG way of things.

Then again, the order of the monochrome scheme depends on whether you're a person who sees a zebra as black with white stripes or white with black stripes.

I'll be going with white/black for this go-around. Sorry, black-with-white-stripes advocates.

Nonetheless, Nike's Reverse Panda Dunk Lows sees a clean, impressive flip from the inside to the smooth exterior.

The famed Swoosh and laces receive a crisp white swap. Meanwhile, details like Nike branded tongue and insole enter onyx mode.

The only thing Nike doesn't trade in is the model's signature material. The Reverse Panda Dunks boasts the same leather upper and rubber soles as its fraternal twin.

Simplistic yet classic, the Panda colorway is truly timeless. Over the years, the beloved color scheme has dressed Swoosh models, ranging from Air Jordan 1s to Kwondo 1s.

Fast forward to today, the colorway enjoys one of sneaker-dom's highest trade rankings, thanks to Gen Z's obsession with Dunks.

Indeed, Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Panda" won't last long on shelves when it drops. Nike pulling the reverse card is just more fuel for the fire — the Panda Dunk's fire that is.

