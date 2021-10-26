Check the Timex with Carhartt WIP

Carhartt WIP is stepping back into the watch game, once again enlisting the expertise of Timex for a functional execution.

Though Carhartt WIP is renowned for its hard-wearing workwear staples, its dipped its toes into wristwatches a few times in the past. The few styles offered haven't varied drastically, as the same less-is-more utilitarian design ethos you'd find within WIP's apparel lines has been applied within its watches.

Within the WIP mainline, simple military-inspired watch designs have been delivered as part of seasonal offerings. Past iterations have matched classic materials of stainless steel and leather to create timeless pieces. Collaboratively, both A.P.C and Timex have provided wristwatches that are even simpler in design. The minimalist offerings are as function-first as they get – you're telling the time without the bells and whistles of a high-end watch.

For Fall/Winter 2021, Carhartt once again enlists Timex as part of their ongoing partnership. Once again, timeless utility is the basis of the collaboration, resulting in the Range C Timex Allied Chronograph.

The watch is straight to the point. It features a quartz movement with up to 50 meters of water resistance, with a modest 42mm case with a 22m lug width. As hardwearing as your favorite pair of Double Knee Pants, the strap is offered in two alternate nylon options.

Timex x Carhartt WIP is available now at Carhartt WIP stores and online.