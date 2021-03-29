Travis Scott Is Taking a Break From the Dunk Hype

Who: Travis Scott

Where: Nobu, Malibu

Why it works: With Dunk-hype at an all-time high, Scott's diversion to a pair of dark brown Lanvin Skate Leather Curb Sneakers is a welcome breath of fresh air. The elaborately constructed shoe has an ultra-comfy look thanks to its rounded shape. The oversized, black and white zigzag chevron laces elevate the retro silhouette, and pair well with his woven belt.

Editor's notes: A self-proclaimed long-time fan of the Nike Dunk, Travis has put his spin on the shoe a few times — like last year's Paisley SB Dunk, for example, and his collab with PlayStation (which we didn't really like, but whatever.) This weekend, however, he gave the silhouette a break and stepped out in a pair of '00s-inspired skate shoes — specifically, Lanvin's high-end reinterpretation of the Osiris D3. The Osiris D3 was the source of inspiration for A$AP Rocky’s first collaboration with Under Armour, as well as one of Virgil Abloh’s previous Louis Vuitton designs.

Whent the Curbs dropped last year, Lanvin tapped both Evan Mock and photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND to create a special video editorial. At the time, Mock told Highsnobiety, “I think history repeats itself and people are going to have different takes on what they think is cool. When I saw this shoe I immediately thought of the Osiris shoes I loved from 2000. I’m not surprised people are inspired by skate culture as that is what has inspired me my whole life.” (You can read the rest of our interview here.)

Scott kept the palette earthy, teaming the chunky, dark brown sneakers with an olive green Cactus Jack utility vest, Brown Cacti Selzer hat, slouchy, faded jeans, and a dark green tee, finished off with a brown Cactus Jack non-surgical facemask. He also layered over an Elliot Eliantte chain, because of course.

See below for how you can recreate the look.