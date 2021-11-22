Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Special Delivery! Vans x USPS Is a Postal Celebration

Written by Jake Silbert
Vans
Brand: USPS x Vans

Model: Sk8-Hi MTE-1, Sk8-Hi Reissue, Authentic, Old Skool

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: November 29, January 29 for the Sk8-Hi Reissue

Price: $65 to $115 for shoes and $28 to $75 for apparel

Buy: Vans' website, Footlocker

Editor's Notes: There's a wrong way to do USPS collabs but Vans is opting for the proper route — or should I say paper route? Okay, doesn't really make sense, but still: Vans' USPS collaboration is as thoughtful as anything the sneaker giant has ever done and it's actually licensed by America's Postal Service.

In line with recent MOCA and Halloween collaborations, Vans' salute to the USPS is a seamless unification of thematic patterns and classic skate sneakers.

Vans' shoes really are the perfect canvas for collaborative partners; whether hosting simple patterns or taking on entire tonal shifts, you can say a lot with its simple sneakers.

Vans
Here, the silhouettes play host to a variety of thematic imagery that includes the USPS' eagle logo, Priority Mail verbiage, and old-school U.S. Mail branding. The shoeboxes are also, appropriately, rendered in packaging that recalls the Priority Mail package design.

Like Telfar's White Castle collaboration, Vans positions this collection as a tribute to the hard-working USPS staff who power through each chaotic holiday season, even citing the "Neither snow nor rain" motto as inspiration.

Now, this clearly ain't Vetements x DHL (nothing costs over $120) but it'd be nice to see Vans taking a more personal slant and humanizing the USPS' hard-pressed workforce, perhaps with a thematic campaign or charitable angle.

Still, at least it went to the trouble of actually licensing the USPS branding — take that, Nike.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
