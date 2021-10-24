HAVEN and Vault by Vans Link Up for Part 3

Brand: HAVEN x Vault by Vans

Model: OG Lampin VLT LX

Release Date: Available now

Price: $150 CAD (approx. $120)

Buy: Online at HAVEN

Editor's Notes: HAVEN and Vault by Vans teaming up has become somewhat of an annual tradition. Beginning in 2019 with the Sk8-Hi Decon LX and Era LX, Vans' iconic lineup has proven to be the perfect canvas for HAVEN's utilitarian aesthetic, creating the finishing touches to its apparel lines.

Due to the success of their debut collaboration, the brands reunited in 2020 on the Sk8-Hi LX and OG Old Skool LX, once again retooling the silhouettes with updated fabrications like durable ballistic nylon and hairy suede to elevate the skate classics to premium status.

For their third collaboration in three years, the Sk8-Hi and its staple companions take a back seat in place of the '90s Lampin.

As is the norm from this ongoing partnership, the silhouette has undergone a technical refit, providing the technical edge needed for Fall/Winter. On the upper, a water-resistant hairy suede has been chosen, which is contrasted with tonal nubuck and soft pigskin leather. Though the contrasting fabrics only show subtle differences, the monochromatic coloring of both the off-white and black pairs provide a luxe finish.

The finishing touches come in the form of dual-branded leather insoles, ULTRACUSH™ HD foam that provides a premium feel, and a laser-etched nubuck brand tab.

Whether you plan to rock these on or off your board, HAVEN and Vault by Vans have once again proven to be a bread-and-butter pairing, leaving us wondering what they'll have to offer in 2022.

